Italy Calls for Restoration of Constitutional Order in Burkina Faso - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Italy opposes the use of force in Burkina Faso and urges the military to respect republican institutions and restore constitutional order, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Following a swift operation to release Gen. Gilbert Diendere, a leader of the failed 2015 coup attempt, from a prison in Ouagadougou, rebel soldiers announced in a televised address on Monday that President Roch Marc Kabore was no longer exercising his powers.

"Italy follows with concern the situation that is unfolding in Burkina Faso. It firmly reaffirms its disapproval of the use of force as an instrument for taking power and calls for respect for the republican institutions, in the hope that constitutional order may be re-established as soon as possible," the ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry has also recommended Italian citizens avoid trips to Burkina Faso. Italians residing in the country were advised to be cautious, stay home and avoid districts exhibiting unrest.

Kabore has not appeared in public since Sunday. He is reportedly being held in one of General Baba Sy's garrisons in the capital city.