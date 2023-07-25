Italy Calls on Russia to Reconsider Decision to Withdraw From Grain Deal

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged Russia on Monday to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the grain deal as this move would create social tension and increase migration flows.

"I hope Moscow will review the decision they made on wheat. Preventing supplies to Africa is detrimental to millions of people who have nothing to do with the war in Ukraine," Tajani said on the sidelines of the 2023 UN food Systems Stocktaking Moment, as quoted by Italian news agency Ansa.

The foreign minister also expressed hope that Ankara would help persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal, otherwise "we put millions of people in difficulty, we risk creating social tensions and increasing migratory flows.

"

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that countries under whose flags such vessels travel will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.