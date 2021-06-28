Italy Cancels Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions - Health Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Italian authorities have lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions, with all regions of the country declared a so-called white zone starting Monday.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Italy adopted a color code for its regions ” red, orange, yellow, and white ” based on their coronavirus infection rates.

"According to the order signed by me, the whole of Italy will become a white zone from Monday. This is an encouraging result, but prudence and caution are still needed. The situation has improved significantly in recent weeks, but the battle has not yet been won," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on the state television Rai 1.

The government, in particular, scrapped the requirement to wear masks outdoors but warned that every citizen has to have one in crowded places to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

Italy launched its vaccination rollout in late December 2020 and aims to immunize 80% of the population by late September. So far, the country has fully vaccinated more than 17 million people, or almost a third of the population aged over 12.