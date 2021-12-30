Italy Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Italy has revised anti-coronavirus measures in light of the spread of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, among others canceling the quarantine for people inoculated with three doses of vaccines after contacts with COVID-19 patients.

The new regulation was adopted on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers following a meeting of the committee on COVID-19.

The quarantine after contacts with COVID-19 patients will not be also mandatory for those who got two doses if the inoculation took place less than 120 days before the contact.

The new measures also extended the use of the enhanced green pass, a sanitary document for those fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Starting from January 10, the enhanced green pass will be mandatory for all types of transport.

Italy, like many other countries, is currently facing a new wave of the pandemic linked to the Omicron strain.