UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Closes Sea Borders For Yet Another Rescue Ship With Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

Italy Closes Sea Borders for Yet Another Rescue Ship With Migrants

Three Italian ministries prohibited a vessel belonging to German non-governmental organization Lifeline with 101 rescued migrants on board from entering the country's waters

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Three Italian ministries prohibited a vessel belonging to German non-governmental organization Lifeline with 101 rescued migrants on board from entering the country's waters.

The order to ban the vessel Eleonore from approaching Italy's coast was signed by Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli.

According to sources in the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the decision proves "the newly achieved compactness of the government in the face of another attempt by a German NGO to approach Italian territorial waters.

"

The Eleonore saved 101 migrants off the Libyan coast and headed north. The ban on entering Italian waters by ships of various NGOs involved in rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean has been in force since last summer. At the same time, ships with migrants, as a rule, manage to dock in Italian ports after the situation on board becomes difficult, and various European countries express their willingness to receive migrants.

The Italian government is formally considered resigned after the collapse of the ruling coalition of the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League party, which is led by Salvini. Trenta and Toninelli are representatives of the M5S.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister German Same Italy From Government

Recent Stories

US Signs Deal With EU, Norway, Iceland to Lift Air ..

8 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam thanks Iran, Malaysia, Turkey for supp ..

8 minutes ago

Top Trump advisor visits Ukraine to meet Zelensky

22 minutes ago

Talks on Ending Italian Government Crisis Enter Fi ..

22 minutes ago

Philip Morris announces merger talks with Altria G ..

22 minutes ago

Jakobsen wins photo finish to claim Vuelta stage v ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.