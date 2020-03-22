Italy Closing Production Not Related to Essential Goods Amid COVID19, Prime Minister Says

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Italy will stop all production activities in the country as the next step in the nationwide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 that has already killed 4,825 people, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced after a meeting with trade unions and entrepreneur associations late on Saturday.

"Today we decided to make one more step. The decision that has been taken by the government is to close on the whole territory of Italy any production activity that is not essential to provide us with goods and services of Primary necessity," Conte said.

He added that supermarkets and the transport system would continue to operate.