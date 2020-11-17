ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Italian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern about Israel's plans to build new houses in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

On Sunday, Peace Now (Shalom Achshav), the non-government organization that advocates for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said that the Israeli Construction and Housing Ministry had issued a tender for 1,257 settlement units in the Givat Hamatos district. The organization described the move as a "major blow" to the prospects for peace and the possibility of a two-state solution.

The deadline for submitting proposals is January 18, 2021 ” three days before the new US administration enters the White House.

"Italy expresses deep concern about the launch of the tender for construction of 1,257 housing units in Givat Hamatos and asks the Israeli authorities to reverse this decision," the statement said.

According to the foreign ministry, Israeli settlement activity is illegal under international law and undermines the prospects for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the possibility of a two-state solution.