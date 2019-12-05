(@FahadShabbir)

Italy is alarmed by fighting that escalated this week on the outskirts of the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday

"We are very concerned over the offensive that has been launched in Idlib.

We continue to call on all parties to stop escalation" Di Maio said after a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Idlib remains the last jihadist holdout in Syria after the Syrian government reclaimed most of the country from militants with Russia's help. President Bashar Assad has repeatedly promised to reestablish control over entire Syria.