Italy Concerned Over Turkey's Plans To Launch New Military Operation In Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 second ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Italy Concerned Over Turkey's Plans to Launch New Military Operation in Syria

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Italian Foreign Ministry expressed on Tuesday its concern over Ankara's plans to launch a new military offensive in northeastern Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"#Italy is concerned by reports of imminent Turkish military operations in North-East #Syria.

It is important to avoid unilateral actions that can provoke destabilizing effects. Political process within the #UN (Res. 2254) is the only way for durable solution to the Syrian crisis," the ministry said on its Twitter page.

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced late on Sunday that it has started withdrawing US troops from northeast Syria and would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation. According to Erdogan, the US troops that are supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have already started pulling out from the region.  

