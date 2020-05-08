UrduPoint.com
Italy Condemns Eastern Libyan Forces' Attack On Tripoli Area Near Ambassador's Residence

Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Italy has condemned a deadly attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA) on the coastal area of Tripoli, where the residence of Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino, among other facilities, is located, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Italy has condemned a deadly attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA) on the coastal area of Tripoli, where the residence of Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino, among other facilities, is located, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, the LNA forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, carried out rocket attacks on the coastal district of Tripoli, where residences of Italian and Turkish ambassadors to Libya are based, according to Italy's RaiNews24 broadcaster. The channel also said that at least two people died and four others were injured as a result of the airstrikes.

"Italy strongly condemns yet another attack by Haftar's forces against civilians which also hit the area around the Italian ambassador's residence causing at least two deaths.

These attacks are unacceptable and denote contempt for international law and human life," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the LNA reportedly downed two Turkish drones as they attempted to attack the army's al-Watiya military airbase in the southeastern part of Tripoli. The Turkish forces operate in Libya under a deal with the UN-backed western-based Government of National Accord (GNA). The GNA and LNA consider each other rivals in controlling Libya's territory.

A fresh wave of escalation in Libya came when on April 27, Haftar said he was withdrawing from the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA. The LNA commander added that his army was taking control of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, where the GNA is based. The statement was opposed by the GNA.

