Italy Condemns Rocket Strikes on Israel Amid Cross-Border Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Italian foreign ministry criticized on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip and called on Israelis and Palestinians to stop violence immediately

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Italian foreign ministry criticized on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip and called on Israelis and Palestinians to stop violence immediately.

"Italy strongly condemns rocket launches from Gaza towards the territory of Israel and believes that they cannot be justified under any circumstances," a press statement read.

It appealed on all parties to take immediate measures toward de-escalation to prevent further civilian deaths.

"All violence, provocation and hate speech must stop and the status quo of the holy places must be upheld," the ministry added.

At least two Israelis and 28 Palestinians have been killed in the latest confrontation between Israel and the Hamas group controlling the Gaza Strip. Tensions have been simmering since an Israeli court allowed the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem a few months ago.