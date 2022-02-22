UrduPoint.com

Italy Condemns Russia's Recognition Of Donbas Republics - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Italy Condemns Russia's Recognition of Donbas Republics - Prime Minister

Italy denounces Russia's decision to recognize the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) as an unacceptable violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Italy denounces Russia's decision to recognize the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) as an unacceptable violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday.

"I want to express my strongest condemnation of the decision of the Russian government to recognize the two separatist territories of Donbas. This is an unacceptable violation of the democratic sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Draghi said at the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Council of State of Italy, Franco Frattini.

Italy remains in contact with partners to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and avoid war, the prime minister went on, adding that while dialogue remains a priority option in the current situation, the European Union is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia.

The situation in Donbas has worsened in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by the Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the government in Kiev. The local authorities began evacuating children, women and the elderly to Russia last Friday.

