Italy Confirms 280 New COVID-19 Cases Over Day as Infection Rate Continues to Decline

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Italy has confirmed 280 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 235,278, according to data released by the Department of Civil Protection on Monday.

The number of those infected continues to fall, with only 34,730 active cases registered.

On Sunday, the authorities recorded 197 new cases. Last Thursday, Italy registered the lowest daily increase of 177 cases since February.

In the country's daily COVID-19 statistical bulletin, the authorities confirmed that 747 more people have been discharged over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of individuals who have recovered from the disease to 166,584.

The death toll increased by 65 to 33,964 in the past day. On Sunday, record low 53 deaths were reported.

Last week, Italy lifted the next part of coronavirus-related restrictions, which allowed residents to move freely across the country, and citizens of the Schengen countries and the UK to come to Italy as tourists.