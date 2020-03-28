UrduPoint.com
Italy Confirms 889 New Coronavirus Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Civil Protection

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 889 in the past 24 hours and reached 10,023, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 889 in the past 24 hours and reached 10,023, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said Tuesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours] 889 people have died.

[Overall] 12,384 people have recovered, compared with yesterday, the number [of recoveries] increased by 1,434," Borrelli said.

Moreover, Italy confirmed 3,651 new cases of COVID-19, and the number of active coronavirus cases in the country reached 70,065, according to Borrelli.

