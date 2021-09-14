Italy Considering Making COVID-19 'Green Pass' Mandatory For All Job Sectors - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Italy is planning to make the coronavirus "green pass" mandatory for all employees in both the private and public sectors, Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti announced on Tuesday.

"We will go towards an extension without discriminating against anyone," Giorgetti said, as quoted by Corriere della Sera, emphasizing that extending the green pass to all workers would satisfy the need for companies to have a safe working environment.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter on Thursday.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said last week that the authorities were considering including all sectors in the list of those required to have COVID-19 green passes, in order to give a boost to the coronavirus vaccination campaign.

The so-called "green pass," which shows that a person has either been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 (or recently recovered from the infection), is currently required in Italy for long-distance travel, attending mass events and entertainment venues, dining indoors in restaurants, engaging in cultural and leisure activities, as well as for certain workplaces.