Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100: official

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus passed 100 on Wednesday and the number of cases went over 3,000, the government said.

Twenty-eight more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 -- the highest number of fatalities outside China -- while the number of cases reached 3,089, official figures showed.