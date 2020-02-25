Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads To Tuscany, Sicily
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:14 PM
Italy's new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and the island of Sicily, the civil protection agency said, reporting a surge in the number of infected people
Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily reported one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive, it said.