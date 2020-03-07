UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Coronavirus Toll Passes 200, Cases Near 6,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:23 PM

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,000

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most infections after China and South Korea.

Related Topics

China South Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN envoy calls for freeze on military activities ..

2 minutes ago

Italy coronavirus toll tops 230, cases near 6,000

2 minutes ago

Klopp skirts Shankly comparison as Liverpool bounc ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan's China-friendly KMT picks youngest ever le ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels reassures Italy over coronavirus support ..

8 minutes ago

Former Wales centre Watkins dies aged 41

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.