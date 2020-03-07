Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,000

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most infections after China and South Korea.