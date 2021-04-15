Italy Could Start Lifting Lockdown Measures in May - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Italian government could adopt on Friday "a roadmap" concerning the lifting of restrictions against COVID-19 in case of favorable weekly data on the virus' spread, as Italian media reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Italian government could adopt on Friday "a roadmap" concerning the lifting of restrictions against COVID-19 in case of favorable weekly data on the virus' spread, as Italian media reported on Thursday.

Italy implemented a color code for its regions red, orange, yellow and white based on their coronavirus infection rates. According to the latest data provided by the health ministry, most regions are in the orange zone at the moment. Four regions Campania, Apulia, Sardinia, Aosta are red. The country has neither yellow nor white regions.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the cautious scenario provides for the reopening of movie theaters, restaurants and theaters in regions if they are in the yellow zone, beginning from May 1, swimming pools and sports halls starting from mid-May. According to another possible plan, the authorities will lift lockdown quicker for all economic facilities in yellow areas, beginning from April 26.

Another Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, provided a preliminary timeline for easing lockdown. Restaurants will be the first that will open their doors. Restaurants will be opened only at lunch time, but starting from mid-May, they could work in the evening as well. Following that, cultural establishments will be opened.

According to the newspaper, on Thursday there will be a discussion on the timeline between the government and regional authorities, which want to speed up the process.

Italy has so far registered 3.8 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 115,000 people dying of the disease. According to the government's plan, by late September 80 percent of the population must undergo vaccination. By Thursday, 13.8 million vaccine doses have been administered, and about 4.1 million people have received two doses.