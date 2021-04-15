UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Could Start Lifting Lockdown Measures In May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:58 PM

Italy Could Start Lifting Lockdown Measures in May - Reports

The Italian government could adopt on Friday "a roadmap" concerning the lifting of restrictions against COVID-19 in case of favorable weekly data on the virus' spread, as Italian media reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Italian government could adopt on Friday "a roadmap" concerning the lifting of restrictions against COVID-19 in case of favorable weekly data on the virus' spread, as Italian media reported on Thursday.

Italy implemented a color code for its regions red, orange, yellow and white based on their coronavirus infection rates. According to the latest data provided by the health ministry, most regions are in the orange zone at the moment. Four regions Campania, Apulia, Sardinia, Aosta are red. The country has neither yellow nor white regions.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the cautious scenario provides for the reopening of movie theaters, restaurants and theaters in regions if they are in the yellow zone, beginning from May 1, swimming pools and sports halls starting from mid-May. According to another possible plan, the authorities will lift lockdown quicker for all economic facilities in yellow areas, beginning from April 26.

Another Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, provided a preliminary timeline for easing lockdown. Restaurants will be the first that will open their doors. Restaurants will be opened only at lunch time, but starting from mid-May, they could work in the evening as well. Following that, cultural establishments will be opened.

According to the newspaper, on Thursday there will be a discussion on the timeline between the government and regional authorities, which want to speed up the process.

Italy has so far registered 3.8 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 115,000 people dying of the disease. According to the government's plan, by late September 80 percent of the population must undergo vaccination. By Thursday, 13.8 million vaccine doses have been administered, and about 4.1 million people have received two doses.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Orange Aosta April May September Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

17 minutes ago

Vini Zabu team pulls out of Giro d'Italia after do ..

53 seconds ago

US Says Reserves Right to Take Further Action On R ..

55 seconds ago

Diaz wins stage five to lead the Tour of Turkey

56 seconds ago

US Actions Cast Doubt on Practicability of Dollar ..

58 seconds ago

Germany's Maas Turns Down Possibility to Quit Nord ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.