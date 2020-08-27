Italy Counts on Release of Political Prisoners in Belarus - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Italy calls for a genuine and constructive dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and opposition that could start with such a measure as a release of political prisoners by Minsk, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Di Maio spoke on the phone with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei earlier in the day.

"Italy is following the events in Belarus with attention and concern and, together with the European Union, is committed to reducing tensions and trying to prevent further repressions against the population, especially against peaceful protesters," Di Maio said in a press release following the call.

The Italian foreign minister "emphasized the importance of free and fair elections" during the conversation with Makei, according to the press release.

"[Di Maio] confirmed to his counterpart that Italy hopes that a genuine and constructive dialogue can develop between [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko and the opposition, in which the legitimate aspirations of Belarusian citizens will be recognized and which will lead to a sustainable solution for the good of the country, starting with measures such as the release of political prisoners," the press release read.

Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.