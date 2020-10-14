UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Counts On Russia's Constructive Role In Belarus, Seeks No Competition - Di Maio

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Italy Counts on Russia's Constructive Role in Belarus, Seeks No Competition - Di Maio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union's actions toward Belarus do not mean to trigger geopolitical competition with Russia and Italy expects Moscow to play a constructive role in finding a political solution to the Belarusian crisis, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said on Wednesday.

Di Maio spoke at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"As for the political situation in Belarus, we continue to watch with great concern brutal repressions, which also in recent days have led to arrests of hundreds of participants of peaceful demonstrations," Di Maio said, asserting Rome's full support of the European Union's position on Belarus.

At the same time, the Italian foreign minister called for maintaining "open channels of communications" with the authorities in Minsk.

"The European Union will continue to use all its tools in order to use sanctioning measures to exercise pressure on Minsk. But here I would like to emphasize ” we do not intend to trigger any geopolitical competition with Russia. It is the Belarusian people who need to decide their fate.

Moreover, we are well-aware of the deep ties between Moscow and Mink and we count on Russia's constructive role in finding the way out of the crisis and favoring a political dialogue," Di Maio said.

The EU toughened its stance on the Belarusian authorities after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 election and law enforcement cracked down on peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the official results. Brussels has denounced the election results and backed Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition candidate who lost to Lukashenko in the elections.

Mass protests across Belarus are still ongoing. Belarusian law enforcement regularly report new arrests of protesters who they say breach public order and security.

On October 2, the EU imposed economic sanctions on 40 Belarusian individuals that Brussels believes were responsible for electoral fraud and repression of peaceful protesters. Although Lukashenko was not sanctioned at that time, Brussels warned earlier this week that he would find himself in the new list of sanctions unless the situation improves.

Related Topics

Election Protest Moscow Russia European Union Minsk Brussels Rome Same Italy Belarus August October All Opposition

Recent Stories

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

46 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.