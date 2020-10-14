MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union's actions toward Belarus do not mean to trigger geopolitical competition with Russia and Italy expects Moscow to play a constructive role in finding a political solution to the Belarusian crisis, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said on Wednesday.

Di Maio spoke at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"As for the political situation in Belarus, we continue to watch with great concern brutal repressions, which also in recent days have led to arrests of hundreds of participants of peaceful demonstrations," Di Maio said, asserting Rome's full support of the European Union's position on Belarus.

At the same time, the Italian foreign minister called for maintaining "open channels of communications" with the authorities in Minsk.

"The European Union will continue to use all its tools in order to use sanctioning measures to exercise pressure on Minsk. But here I would like to emphasize ” we do not intend to trigger any geopolitical competition with Russia. It is the Belarusian people who need to decide their fate.

Moreover, we are well-aware of the deep ties between Moscow and Mink and we count on Russia's constructive role in finding the way out of the crisis and favoring a political dialogue," Di Maio said.

The EU toughened its stance on the Belarusian authorities after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 election and law enforcement cracked down on peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the official results. Brussels has denounced the election results and backed Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition candidate who lost to Lukashenko in the elections.

Mass protests across Belarus are still ongoing. Belarusian law enforcement regularly report new arrests of protesters who they say breach public order and security.

On October 2, the EU imposed economic sanctions on 40 Belarusian individuals that Brussels believes were responsible for electoral fraud and repression of peaceful protesters. Although Lukashenko was not sanctioned at that time, Brussels warned earlier this week that he would find himself in the new list of sanctions unless the situation improves.