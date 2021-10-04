Italy court suspends proceedings against ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont: lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sassari, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who was arrested in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition request, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said.

The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", namely that of Puigdemont's immunity as a member of the European Parliament and an extradition query, Agostinangelo Marras said after the hearing.