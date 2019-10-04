Italy Cuts Repatriation Review Time to Decrease Illegal Migration - Foreign Minister

Italy's newly-formed coalition government presented on Friday a decree in which it outlined new immigration policies, notably cutting repatriation review time from two years to four months

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Italy 's newly-formed coalition government presented on Friday a decree in which it outlined new immigration policies, notably cutting repatriation review time from two years to four months,

This is the first document that tackles the issue of illegal immigration, predominantly from African countries via a dangerous cross-Mediterranean route, since the present cabinet of ministers was sworn in on September 5.

"We signed a ministerial decree that enables us to bring down the measures to establish if a migrant can stay in Italy from two years to four months," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was cited by Italian wire service ANSA as saying at a press conference alongside Justice minister Alfonso Bonafede.

Bonafede added that the decree includes provisions to simplify the procedures of international protection and decrease the number of countries from which Italy accepts immigrants.

Immigrants landing on Italy's shores has perhaps been the most contentious issue in the country this year. Former Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, who also heads the Lega party, caused widespread criticism when he imposed heavy taxes on any boats that bring rescued migrants to Italian land. A political crisis in late August forced the dissolution of the government, ousting Salvini from his post. The newly formed coalition government has lifted Salvini's decree.