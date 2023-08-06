Italy Cuts Troops in Niger to Increase Autonomy of Military Base - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Italy has reduced its military contingent in Niger, bringing back 65 soldiers from its base in the country's capital Niamey, Italian news agency Askanews reported, citing the defense ministry.

The flight landed Saturday night at the Pratica di Mare Air Base, bringing 65 Italian and 10 US troops to Italy, the news agency said.

The move was intended to further increase the logistical autonomy of the Italian military base in Niger, as well as to optimize its capacity should it become necessary to receive Italian civilians and evacuate them in case of emergency, according to the report.

On Saturday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that the ministry was planning new flights next week, while 254 Italian military personnel remained in Niamey, involved in a mission to train Nigerien soldiers, Askanews said.

A special flight sent by the Italian Foreign Ministry to Niger to evacuate Italians landed near Rome on Wednesday.

The Italian Defense Ministry said that 99 passengers were on board, including foreigners who wished to leave Niger.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several countries across the world have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated their citizens.