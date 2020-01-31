UrduPoint.com
Italy Declares 6-Month Emergency Over Coronavirus - Council Of Ministers

Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:59 PM

The Italian Council of Ministers in a statement on Friday declared a state of emergency to be maintained for half a year due to the novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, as two infection cases were detected in tourists from China

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Italian Council of Ministers in a statement on Friday declared a state of emergency to be maintained for half a year due to the novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, as two infection cases were detected in tourists from China.

According to the statement, the measure was initiated by the World Health Organization's declaration that the outbreak had reached the status of a global health emergency. The Italian government also said that it would delegate working out the details to the Department of Civil Protection and the Health Ministry, as well as allocate 5 million Euros ($5.5 million) to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Thursday, Italy became the first among the European countries to temporarily halt air traffic with China after the virus was found in two Chinese tourists in Rome.

Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and there may be no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period.

The outbreak began last December in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Its capital, Wuhan, has since been quarantined along with several other cities that China's authorities deem as hotbeds of infection. Other nations are arranging charter flights to evacuate their nationals, and the number of those that limit arrivals from China continues to grow.

The current toll of lethal cases stands at 213 all in China and 9,776 people have been infected worldwide.

