Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Italian government declared a state of emergency Friday to fast-track efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus strain after two cases were confirmed in Rome.

Italy had said Thursday it was stopping all flights to and from China following the news that two Chinese tourists holidaying in Italy had tested positive for the virus.