UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Italian government declared a state of emergency Friday to fast-track efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus strain after two cases were confirmed in Rome

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Italian government declared a state of emergency Friday to fast-track efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus strain after two cases were confirmed in Rome.

Italy had said Thursday it was stopping all flights to and from China following the news that two Chinese tourists holidaying in Italy had tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

China Rome Italy All From Government

Recent Stories

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

29 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

41 seconds ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

42 seconds ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

44 seconds ago

Diaz, Akhmadaliev win titles in boxing upsets

47 seconds ago

Zimbabwe victory push stalled by Sri Lanka batsmen ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.