UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Defeats England In 2020 Euro Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Italy Defeats England in 2020 Euro Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Italian national team beat England in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final held at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties, winning its second continental title.

In the semifinals, the English national football team beat Denmark 2:1, qualifying for the Euro final for the first time. Meanwhile, the Italian national team beat Spain 4:2. Both sides needed extra time to win their semi-finals.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship was held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

Related Topics

Football Baku London Munich Budapest Rome Amsterdam Bucharest St. Petersburg Seville Glasgow Spain Denmark Euro Sunday 2020 All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

3 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

4 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

5 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

5 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.