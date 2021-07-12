Italy Defeats England in 2020 Euro Final

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Italian national team beat England in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final held at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties, winning its second continental title.

In the semifinals, the English national football team beat Denmark 2:1, qualifying for the Euro final for the first time. Meanwhile, the Italian national team beat Spain 4:2. Both sides needed extra time to win their semi-finals.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship was held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.