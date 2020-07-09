UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Denies Entry To 125 Bangladeshi Nationals Arriving From Qatar Over Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Italy Denies Entry to 125 Bangladeshi Nationals Arriving From Qatar Over Coronavirus

Italian authorities have barred 125 Bangladeshi nationals from disembarking a plain upon arrival at Rome's Fiumicino Airport from Qatar due to coronavirus-related concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Italian authorities have barred 125 Bangladeshi nationals from disembarking a plain upon arrival at Rome's Fiumicino Airport from Qatar due to coronavirus-related concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Italy officially banned all arrivals from Bangladesh, as announced by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, after 36 passengers on board a flight from Dhaka were diagnosed with COVID-19 upon arrival. They and all other passengers, more than 200 in total, were subsequently quarantined.

The flight from Qatar will have all passengers tested and quarantined, but those from Bangladesh were already told that they would be flown back home on the same plane.

Earlier in the day, Speranza called upon European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou and German Health Minister Jens Spahn to join forces and work out a set of strict preventive measures of import of the virus from countries outside the European Union and Europe's Schengen Area.

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization, Europe is the world's second most affected region to the Americas, with more than 2.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 200,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Import Europe German European Union Qatar Dhaka Rome Same Italy All From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

1 hour ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

France's 'Acquittator' sows controversy as new jus ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.