Italy Discusses Opening Joint Mission In Afghanistan With Other Countries - Di Maio

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Italy is discussing with other countries opening a joint representative office in Afghanistan, led by the European Union or the United Nations, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

"After the temporary closure of most of the embassies [in Kabul], we decided to move our embassy to Doha as a diplomatic office, as countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada have done and the Netherlands and Spain will do in the future. Together with the countries of the region and with our partners, who have already deployed their missions for Afghanistan in Qatar, we are thinking about creating a joint presence in Afghanistan," the minister told Italian lawmakers.

Di Maio added that such a joint mission "with predominantly consular functions" could be led by the EU or possibly by the UN.

