Italy Enhances Sanitary Control at Airports to Identify Coronavirus Cases- Health Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Italian authorities are increasing sanitary control at the country's airports to identify coronavirus cases, the Italian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision was made on Tuesday by the ministry jointly with the country's Civil Protection Department at a meeting of a special working group dealing with coronavirus.

"Control has been significantly enhanced and the number of health personnel has been increased at all airports and ports. Sanitary corridors and thermal scanners for all arrivals are being established now at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport," the Health Ministry said.

On January 28, Italy became the first among the European countries to temporarily halt air traffic with China after the virus was found in two Chinese tourists in Rome.

The Italian Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency to be maintained for half a year due to the outbreak.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has called on nationals to not panic and avoid spreading false information about the illness.

"At this stage, special attention should be paid to the correct promotion of information and to counteract the spread of fake news," the minister told the Italian Radio anch'io broadcaster.

He added that the Health Ministry reached an agreement with Twitter to counter fake news about the virus.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left more than 20,000 infected and over 420 people dead.