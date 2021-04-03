Italy Enters 3-Day Lockdown for Easter as Daily COVID-19 Cases Up to Over 20,000

The whole of Italy has become a "red zone" for Easter, entering a tough three-day lockdown from Saturday.

Italians are banned from traveling outside their regions. One household is allowed to receive no more than two adult visitors and their children under 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The whole of Italy has become a "red zone" for Easter, entering a tough three-day lockdown from Saturday.

Italians are banned from traveling outside their regions. One household is allowed to receive no more than two adult visitors and their children under 14.

Churches are open, with worshipers allowed to attend services within their own regions. All non-essential shops are closed, with cafes and restaurants offering a takeaway-only service.

The restrictions come as Italy is witnessing a virus resurgence, with 21,932 new cases logged on Friday.