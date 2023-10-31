Italy escapes recession with zero Q3 growth

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Italy recorded zero economic growth in the third quarter of 2023 as high interest rates dampened demand, narrowly avoiding falling into recession, the national statistics agency said Tuesday.

The preliminary estimate comes after the eurozone's third largest economy recorded a surprise 0.4 percent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter compared to the previous three months.

Istat also published figures Tuesday for inflation, which slowed sharply in October.

It was up 1.8 percent year on year, compared to 5.3 percent in September, according to preliminary estimates.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government last month lowered its growth forecast for the whole year, to 0.8 percent down from 1.0 percent previously.

For 2024, it predicts GDP to grow by 1.2 percent, down from 1.5 percent forecast in April.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is more pessimistic, forecasting growth of 0.7 percent in both 2023 and 2024.