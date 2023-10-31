Open Menu

Italy Escapes Recession With Zero Q3 Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Italy escapes recession with zero Q3 growth

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Italy recorded zero economic growth in the third quarter of 2023 as high interest rates dampened demand, narrowly avoiding falling into recession, the national statistics agency said Tuesday.

The preliminary estimate comes after the eurozone's third largest economy recorded a surprise 0.4 percent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter compared to the previous three months.

Istat also published figures Tuesday for inflation, which slowed sharply in October.

It was up 1.8 percent year on year, compared to 5.3 percent in September, according to preliminary estimates.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government last month lowered its growth forecast for the whole year, to 0.8 percent down from 1.0 percent previously.

For 2024, it predicts GDP to grow by 1.2 percent, down from 1.5 percent forecast in April.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is more pessimistic, forecasting growth of 0.7 percent in both 2023 and 2024.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Italy April September October From Government

Recent Stories

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

11 minutes ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

11 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

12 minutes ago
 Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

1 hour ago
Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

1 hour ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

1 hour ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From World