UrduPoint.com

Italy Evacuates Another 211 Afghans From Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Italy Evacuates Another 211 Afghans From Kabul

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) An Italian Air Force plane brought another 211 Afghan nationals out of Kabul to Rome on Sunday morning, the RaiNews24 channel reported.

In total, eight Italian aircraft are taking part in the effort to evacuate Italian citizens and Afghans who worked for Italian missions in Afghanistan as well as their families. The operation is led by the Italian Defense Ministry.

On Saturday, the ministry said that around 1,000 Afghans had been brought to Italy in the past five days. In total, over 1,500 people had been evacuated to the country since June.

During the G7 video conference on Thursday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy intends to take in around 2,500 Afghans.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at the Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia Rome Italy June August Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

1 hour ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.