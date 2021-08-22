Italy Evacuates Another 211 Afghans From Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) An Italian Air Force plane brought another 211 Afghan nationals out of Kabul to Rome on Sunday morning, the RaiNews24 channel reported.

In total, eight Italian aircraft are taking part in the effort to evacuate Italian citizens and Afghans who worked for Italian missions in Afghanistan as well as their families. The operation is led by the Italian Defense Ministry.

On Saturday, the ministry said that around 1,000 Afghans had been brought to Italy in the past five days. In total, over 1,500 people had been evacuated to the country since June.

During the G7 video conference on Thursday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy intends to take in around 2,500 Afghans.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at the Kabul airport.