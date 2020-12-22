Italy Expects New US Administration to Do More to Stabilize Mediterranean - Senior Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

ENOA, Italy, December 22 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Italy hopes to see more efforts from the incoming administration in the United States in stabilizing the Mediterranean region, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik in an interview

Following the European Council meeting from December 10-11, the bloc confirmed its readiness to work with the new US administration toward a strong strategic transatlantic partnership based on "common interests and shared values."

"My hope is that the United States might display greater commitment to stabilizing areas of national strategic interest in the Mediterranean. With regard to [outgoing US President Donald] Trump, we should acknowledge that at least he has not started any new wars after the disastrous interventions in Libya and Syria by the United States," Petrocelli said.

At the same time, the Italian senator pointed to the lack of positive outcomes from Trump's engagement in other regions, calling his peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict "provocative" and the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal "dangerous." US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he might return the United States to the nuclear deal, subject to Iran observing its own commitments.

"I hope the new Biden administration will focus precisely on this, because I am sure that the world needs not a global policemen but international law, policies of non-interference and respect for the United Nations Charter," Petrocelli said.