UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Expects New US Administration To Do More To Stabilize Mediterranean - Senior Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Italy Expects New US Administration to Do More to Stabilize Mediterranean - Senior Senator

ENOA, Italy, December 22 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Italy hopes to see more efforts from the incoming administration in the United States in stabilizing the Mediterranean region, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) ENOA, Italy, December 22 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Italy hopes to see more efforts from the incoming administration in the United States in stabilizing the Mediterranean region, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik in an interview.

Following the European Council meeting from December 10-11, the bloc confirmed its readiness to work with the new US administration toward a strong strategic transatlantic partnership based on "common interests and shared values."

"My hope is that the United States might display greater commitment to stabilizing areas of national strategic interest in the Mediterranean. With regard to [outgoing US President Donald] Trump, we should acknowledge that at least he has not started any new wars after the disastrous interventions in Libya and Syria by the United States," Petrocelli said.

At the same time, the Italian senator pointed to the lack of positive outcomes from Trump's engagement in other regions, calling his peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict "provocative" and the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal "dangerous." US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he might return the United States to the nuclear deal, subject to Iran observing its own commitments.

"I hope the new Biden administration will focus precisely on this, because I am sure that the world needs not a global policemen but international law, policies of non-interference and respect for the United Nations Charter," Petrocelli said.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations Syria Iran Nuclear Trump Same Italy United States Libya December From

Recent Stories

Turkey rescues 26 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

54 seconds ago

GBRSP, BF joins hands for GB development

55 seconds ago

Peshawar-Dera motorway project to uplift southern ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Registers 28,776 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery export increases 23.72% in five months

8 minutes ago

S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant ga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.