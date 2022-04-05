Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Rome has expelled 30 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

"We have expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons," Di Miao told Italy's Rai television in Berlin, in news confirmed by the ministry in Rome.

Di Maio said Russia's ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, had been summoned earlier Tuesday "to notify him of the Italian government's decision to expel" the diplomats "as 'personae non grata'".

The move follows the decision of France and Germany on Monday to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats in response to the aggression.