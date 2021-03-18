Italy Expels Jihadist Accused of Defending Murder of French Teacher - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Italy expelled from its territory a Tunisian national accused of defending terrorism and inciting terror attacks, Turin police reported on Thursday.

Investigators from Italy's anti-terror squad, Digos, and the Turin police force started to look into the case in October , after 28-year-old Nairi Nasir approached the imam at a local mosque in Turin and praised the beheading of French teacher Samuel Pati. He also criticized the imam publicly for condemning the act during the service.

Nasir, who was staying in Italy illegally, was later receiving treatment at a migrant center after contracting COVID-19. There, he threatened the employees with violence, saying he will "cut their throats," and, reportedly, refused to follow any regulations.

Before being expelled from the country, Nasir spent time in the migrant repatriation center, where he continued to show violent tendencies.

"There [in the center] he immediately showed a penchant for violence, repeatedly declaring his desire to carry out terrorist attacks in Italy in the name of jihad in front of his compatriots, as well as inciting other foreign nationals to rebel and carry out terrorist attacks," Turin police said in a statement.

In October, Samuel Pati, a history teacher at a junior high school in the suburbs of Paris, was beheaded on his way home for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of speech. The gruesome attack shocked the country and prompted French government to crackdown on radical islam.