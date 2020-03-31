UrduPoint.com
Italy Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 12 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) A lockdown imposed by the Italian government three weeks ago to stem the spread of the coronavirus will stay in place until April 12, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday.

"The government's scientific committee met this morning to consider whether all containment measures should be prolonged by at least Easter. The government will move in this direction," he said.

The blanket ban on nonessential movement across the country was due to expire this Friday. The government gradually toughened restrictions since March 10, shutting all public spaces and businesses with few exceptions, and stopping almost all industrial production.

Angelo Borrelli, the head of the civil protection agency, said Monday that another 4,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 101,739. The death toll rose by 812 to 11,591.

