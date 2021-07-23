UrduPoint.com
Italy Extends COVID-19 Emergency Until December 31 - Health Minister

Fri 23rd July 2021

Italy Extends COVID-19 Emergency Until December 31 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Italian Council of Ministers has again extended the COVID-19 state of emergency, this time until December 31, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

The emergency extension is part of a package of new COVID-19 measures approved by the Italian government on Thursday.

"Firstly, we extend the state of emergency until December 31 of 2021," Speranza said at a press conference.

Other measures in the package include the introduction of health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments. Apart from that, the Italian authorities changed criteria of color coding areas with different levels of COVID-19 risks.

The COVID-19 state of emergency was first introduced in Italy on January 31, 2020. The emergency empowers the government to make decisions on countering COVID-19 without compulsory approval by the parliament.

