Italy Extends COVID-19 Response Measures Until April 6

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Italian government has passed another decree to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), extending the existing measures until April 6.

The government decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi is the first order to contain the epidemic since his cabinet took office.

Italy will continue to implement fundamental measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, namely a ban on crowds, social distancing and the mandatory wearing of medical masks. In addition, the division of the regions of the country by color, depending on the degree of danger, remains. In November 2020, the Italian authorities introduced "red", "orange" and "yellow" zones, in early January 2021 they said "white", the least dangerous territories, could appear.

As of Tuesday, the total number of recorded coronavirus cases in Italy exceeded 2.955 million, more than 2.4 million patients recovered, and 98,288 people died.

