UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until February 15 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until February 15 - Health Ministry

Italy extends restrictions on movement between the country's regions until February 15, the health ministry said Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Italy extends restrictions on movement between the country's regions until February 15, the health ministry said Thursday.

The Italian Council of Ministers held a meeting late on Wednesday, adopting a decree which extends the state of emergency, introduced in January last year, until April 30.

According to the ministry, the decree also extends the ban on movement between the country's districts and autonomous regions without confirmed necessity, such as work or health-related issues as well as exceptional circumstances.

The document also continues to divide the Italian regions into three categories, depending on the COVID-19 situation: red, orange and yellow, adding another one, white, for areas with the least severe level of restrictions.

Italy has confirmed more than 2.3 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 80,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Orange Italy January February April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses of Chinese Vaccine A ..

37 seconds ago

Ashrafi plans establishing Pak-Arab Federation for ..

38 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

26 minutes ago

Professional British Tennis Player Murray Tests Po ..

40 seconds ago

Sweden passes 10,000 virus deaths

4 minutes ago

US Imposing Visa Restrictions on Individuals Over ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.