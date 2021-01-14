Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until February 15 - Health Ministry

Italy extends restrictions on movement between the country's regions until February 15, the health ministry said Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Italy extends restrictions on movement between the country's regions until February 15, the health ministry said Thursday.

The Italian Council of Ministers held a meeting late on Wednesday, adopting a decree which extends the state of emergency, introduced in January last year, until April 30.

According to the ministry, the decree also extends the ban on movement between the country's districts and autonomous regions without confirmed necessity, such as work or health-related issues as well as exceptional circumstances.

The document also continues to divide the Italian regions into three categories, depending on the COVID-19 situation: red, orange and yellow, adding another one, white, for areas with the least severe level of restrictions.

Italy has confirmed more than 2.3 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 80,000 fatalities.