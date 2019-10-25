UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Faces 24-Hour General Strike Against Government's Economic Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Italy Faces 24-Hour General Strike Against Government's Economic Policies

Italy is engulfed on Friday in a general strike, dubbed as Black Friday by the national media, as several major trade unions are protesting against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Italy is engulfed on Friday in a general strike, dubbed as Black Friday by the national media, as several major trade unions are protesting against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ENAV air traffic control company, as well as the Alitalia airline and employees of Milan airports, joined the strike, which resulted in the cancellation of some 240 flights.

Several railway companies are also taking part in the strike, which has caused a significant disruption of railway traffic. The problems also hit the movement of Malpensa Express trains, which connect Milan with its biggest airport.

Rome is facing the tensest situation as almost all companies that provide public and transport services have joined the strike.

The industrial action resulted in the suspension of metro, bus, tramway and train traffic, as well as garbage removal services.

Around 30,000 people are participating in the strike, which also involves hospital, preschool and school employees, as well as lawyers.

"This strike is legal as all the procedures of declaring the industrial action were fulfilled. We are closely following the developments to prevent abuses and any incorrect actions," the head of Italy's strikes watchdog, Giuseppe Santoro Passarelli, said.

In June, Italy's metal industry trade unions held an eight-hour nationwide strike as from 80,000 to 280,000 workers of the branch faced the risk of losing their jobs amid the decreasing industrial production.

Related Topics

Lawyers Company Metro Traffic Milan Italy June Media All From Government Industry Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Russia to Take Into Account in Military Planning N ..

59 seconds ago

2 Protesters killed, dozens injured in Iraqi capit ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Hopes Plea ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee First Session to B ..

1 minute ago

Central African Republic's Foreign Minister Hails ..

1 minute ago

President Xi meets delegates attending Understandi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.