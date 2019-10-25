(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Italy is engulfed on Friday in a general strike, dubbed as Black Friday by the national media, as several major trade unions are protesting against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ENAV air traffic control company, as well as the Alitalia airline and employees of Milan airports, joined the strike, which resulted in the cancellation of some 240 flights.

Several railway companies are also taking part in the strike, which has caused a significant disruption of railway traffic. The problems also hit the movement of Malpensa Express trains, which connect Milan with its biggest airport.

Rome is facing the tensest situation as almost all companies that provide public and transport services have joined the strike.

The industrial action resulted in the suspension of metro, bus, tramway and train traffic, as well as garbage removal services.

Around 30,000 people are participating in the strike, which also involves hospital, preschool and school employees, as well as lawyers.

"This strike is legal as all the procedures of declaring the industrial action were fulfilled. We are closely following the developments to prevent abuses and any incorrect actions," the head of Italy's strikes watchdog, Giuseppe Santoro Passarelli, said.

In June, Italy's metal industry trade unions held an eight-hour nationwide strike as from 80,000 to 280,000 workers of the branch faced the risk of losing their jobs amid the decreasing industrial production.