Italy Faces Sharp Increase in Number of Teenagers Using Drugs - Report

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Italy witnessed a sharp increase in the number of teenagers using drugs in 2022, with 28% of young people aged between 15 to 19 taking drugs, compared to 18% in the previous year, an annual report revealed on Friday.

In addition, the number of young people who said they had used drugs in the last 30 days also increased from 10.9% to 18.3% in one year, the report, prepared and submitted to the Italian parliament by the Department for Anti-Drug Policies of the Italian cabinet, said.

According to the report, the most popular drug among Italian youth is marijuana, used by 24% of students, with psychoactive substances gaining in popularity.

The majority, or 60%, of adolescents became involved in the use of narcotic substances between the ages of 15 and 17, the report found.

The findings also showed that the gender gap in drug use has narrowed, with more girls becoming addicted.

Almost 2 million, or 78%, of Italian teenagers aged between 15 and 19 consume alcohol, with one-third of them abusing it to the point of intoxication, according to the report.