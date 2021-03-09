UrduPoint.com
Italy Factory To Produce Sputnik Vaccine, First In EU: Trade Body

Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU: trade body

An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said Tuesday

An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said Tuesday.

"The vaccine will be produced from July 2021 in (pharma company) Adienne factories in Lombardy," northern Italy, a spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, told AFP -- although the European Medicines Agency has yet to approve the jab.

