Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU: trade body

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said Tuesday.

"The vaccine will be produced from July 2021 in (pharma company) Adienne factories in Lombardy," northern Italy, a spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, told AFP -- although the European Medicines Agency has yet to approve the jab.