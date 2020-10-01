UrduPoint.com
Italy Finalizes Blueprint For 2021 Budget, Drop In Deficit Ratio Expected

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:55 PM

ROME (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Italy's government on Thursday finalized its blueprint for the country's 2021 budget, featuring at least 40 billion Euros (47 billion U.S. Dollars) in new measures and a reduction in this year's record-high deficit-to-gross-domestic-product (GDP) ratio.

According to local media reports, around half of the new spending measures -- including economic stimulus initiatives -- will be covered by new deficit spending. But because of economic growth, the plan sees the government's budget deficit, stated as a percentage of GDP, shrink from an estimated 10.8 percent this year to 7 percent in 2021.

Estimates are that it will further drop to 4.7 percent of GDP in 2022 and 3 percent in 2023, bringing it back within the limits of the European Union's stability pact. Deficit rules were suspended due to the need for emergency spending to combat the impacts of the corona-virus pandemic.

Italy's national debt is expected to peak at 158 percent of the country's GDP this year before gradually being reduced going forward. That level is far higher than the 133-percent of GDP level recorded at the end of 2019.

The next step for the budget plan is approval from the Council of Ministers, which is expected to take up the measure starting on Sunday. After that, it will move to the parliament, which will hammer out the details of the plan and finalize it by the end of the year.

According to National Statistics Institute, the country's economy is expected to contract by 8.3 percent this year due mostly to the pandemic, before rebounding by an estimated 4.6 percent next year, with the country's export sector buoyed by an expected economic recovery in the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

