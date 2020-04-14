Italy Fines Over 40,000 People for Violating Quarantine During Easter 'Long Weekend'

Italy has penalized over 40,000 people during the three days of the Easter "long weekend" for violating quarantine measures related to COVID-19 emergency, according to Tuesday's Interior Ministry statistics

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Italy has penalized over 40,000 people during the three days of the Easter "long weekend" for violating quarantine measures related to COVID-19 emergency, according to Tuesday's Interior Ministry statistics.

On Monday, April 13, the so-called "Pasquetta," the day after Easter, which is a state holiday in Italy and is traditionally a barbecue day for Italians, sanctions were applied to a record number of 16,545 people, the Interior Ministry's daily report for April 14 says.

On Easter Sunday, 13,756 were fined, according to the April 13 report. On Saturday, April 11, sanctions were applied to 12,514 persons. Therefore, in three days the total of 42,815 persons were fined despite numerous statements from the government in the days preceding the Easter holiday regarding the need to stay at home on quarantine. Controls on highways and railways were strengthened for the weekend.