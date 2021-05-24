Italy Fines Ryanair $5Mln for Not Paying Passengers Back for Canceled Flights

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Italian Competition Authority on Monday fined Ryanair 4.2 million Euros ($5 million) over "unfair commercial practices" after accusing it of not giving refunds to passengers of canceled flights.

"Once travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 emergency were canceled, the company did not repay consumers the cost of tickets for flights canceled after June 3, 2020," a press release read.

The authority said the Irish low-cost carrier continued to cancel flights using the pandemic as a reason even after travel curbs were lifted and forced passengers to accept vouchers instead of refunding them.

The Italian antitrust watchdog has recently fined Switzerland's easyJet and Spain's Volotea 2.8 million euros and 1.4 million euros, respectively, for the same reason.