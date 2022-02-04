Italy, France Agree on Need to Maintain Dialogue With Russia on Ukraine - Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Ministers Luigi Di Maio and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed by phone "the latest developments in the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border and in eastern Ukraine," agreeing on the need to continue dialogue with Russia, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

"They shared a commitment to continue the path of dialogue with Russia while maintaining the unity of the European front in defining a common response that is deterrent in function and that is both effective and sustainable," the statement says.