Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands Sign COVID-19 Vaccine Contract With AstraZeneca - Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have concluded an agreement with AstraZeneca, the UK-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, on producing 400 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday.

"According to the plan, the experimental phase, which is already at an advanced stage, will end in the fall, and we will receive the first batch of the vaccine before the end of the year," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

The minister also said that the candidate vaccine was developed during studies at the University of Oxford, and that Italy would take part in the production.

"Today's signing is the first promising step for Italy and for Europe. The vaccine is the only defining solution for COVID-19 [crisis]. In my opinion, it should always be perceived as a global public good, the right to which belongs to everyone, and not as a privilege of a few," the minister added.

In late May, AstraZeneca announced that it had received more than $1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production, and delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19 that is being produced by the University of Oxford. According to a press release, the pharmaceutical firm concluded an agreement for the production of at least 400 million doses of the vaccine.