Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Italy, France Hope to Sign Quirinal Treaty on Close Cooperation 'Soon' - Mattarella

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Rome and Paris expect to finalize the so-called Quirinal Treaty on cooperation as soon as possible, Italian President Sergio Mattarella announced on Monday.

Mattarella is currently on a state visit to Paris, during which he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It is necessary, as President Macron recalled, to form an agreement on expanded cooperation, which will shape our close partnership. We are working together to determine the contents of this agreement and expect to implement it very soon," the Italian leader said following talks with his French counterpart.

He further stressed that the bilateral agreement is possible since France and Italy have "truly unique ties based on common values, common history, similar views, strong cultural relations and economic system," as well as a shared stance on EU issues.

The work on the text of the Quirinal Treaty began in 2017, when France and Italy decided to develop a bilateral agreement that would strengthen cooperation between the two countries, following the model of the treaty concluded between France and Germany in 1963. It is expected to cover a wide range of cooperation points between Paris and Rome.

More Stories From World

