UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy, France Ready To Return To Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Italy, France Ready to Return to Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use by a number of European states, and indicated that their countries were ready to continue using the vaccine shortly after, the Chigi government palace said in a statement.

The conversation between the two leaders took place after a press conference by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). At it, its director, Emer Cooke, said that the regulator still believed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed the risks associated with it.

"This is a temporary precautionary measure, which will last until March 18, pending the announcement of the results of additional tests by the EMA.

The preliminary statements from the EMA are encouraging," the statement said.

"In case of a positive outcome," Italy and France are ready to quickly return to the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the two leaders indicated.

Over a dozen countries worldwide stopped using the UK-Swedish vaccine following several cases of post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis. The EMA is currently probing the possible link between the AstraZeneca shots and the increased occurrence of blood clots, a matter that prompted such European states as Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Norway to temporarily pause the use of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Norway Germany Iceland Austria Italy Portugal Netherlands Denmark March From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

7 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

9 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

9 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

9 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

8 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.